curl command

import requests
response = requests.get('http://example.com')
This also works in Safari and Firefox.
Warning: the copied command may contain cookies or other sensitive data. Be careful if you're sharing the command with other people, sending someone your cookie for a website is like sending them your password.
This also works in Chrome and Firefox.
Warning: the copied command may contain cookies or other sensitive data. Be careful if you're sharing the command with other people, sending someone your cookie for a website is like sending them your password.
This also works in Chrome and Safari.
Warning: the copied command may contain cookies or other sensitive data. Be careful if you're sharing the command with other people, sending someone your cookie for a website is like sending them your password.
We do not transmit or record the curl commands you enter or what they're converted to. This is a static website (hosted on GitHub Pages) and the conversion happens entirely in your browser using JavaScript.
There is also a VS Code extension and a command line tool you can install from npm with
npm install -g curlconverter
GitHub is matching all contributions to this project on GitHub Sponsors.Contribute Now