curl from Google Chrome

  1. Open the Network tab in the DevTools
  2. Right click (or Ctrl-click) a request
  3. Click "Copy" → "Copy as cURL""Copy as cURL (bash)"
  4. Paste it in the curl command box above

This also works in Safari and Firefox.

Warning: the copied command may contain cookies or other sensitive data. Be careful if you're sharing the command with other people, sending someone your cookie for a website is like sending them your password.

curl from Safari

  1. Open the Network tab in the Developer Tools
  2. Right click (or Ctrl-click or two-finger click) a request
  3. Click "Copy as cURL" in the dropdown menu
  4. Paste it in the curl command box above

This also works in Chrome and Firefox.

curl from Firefox

  1. Open the Network Monitor tab in the Developer Tools
  2. Right click (or Ctrl-click) a request
  3. Click "Copy" → "Copy as cURL"
  4. Paste it in the curl command box above

This also works in Chrome and Safari.

Privacy

We do not transmit or record the curl commands you enter or what they're converted to. This is a static website (hosted on GitHub Pages) and the conversion happens entirely in your browser using JavaScript.

There is also a VS Code extension and a command line tool you can install from npm with

npm install -g curlconverter

